Coronavirus : l’Union Africaine met Tidjane Thiam à la tête d’une force opérationnelle

Chairperson of the @_AfricanUnion, His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, has appointed Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr Donald Kaberuka, Mr Tidjane Thiam & Mr Trevor Manuel as Special Envoys of the @_AfricanUnion #AfricaResponds #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/D2zPol0jHU